Suspect in Aiken County officer involved shooting charged with attempted murder

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents arrested 20-year-old Chaney Asad Jones Tuesday in connection to an officer involved shooting on May 25, 2021.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call at 4002 Columbia Hxy N. in Ridge Spring when they encountered Jones. During the incident, Jones fired a gun towards law enforcement officers when they gave him a verbal command to drop the weapon.

Jones was struck once in his lower torso and immediately received treatment.

Jones was charged with attempted murder and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s investigation of the incident remains active at this time.

Jones was booked at the Aiken County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

There is no other information available at this time.