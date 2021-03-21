Suspect dies in custody; investigation now underway

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities are investigating following the death of a suspect in custody.

Officials say on Thursday, March 18, Aiken County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Marshall Street and Ergle Street in Graniteville for reports of a suspect attempting to gain entry into passing cars and possible robbery, according to Captain Eric Abdullah with the Sheriff’s office.

Deputies found the suspect in the middle of the roadway with traffic at a standstill.

The suspect was taken into custody for disorderly conduct. Meanwhile, while being transported to the Aiken County Detention Center, the suspect began hitting his head on the partition and kicking at the rear window inside the patrol car, Capt. Abdullah added.

The transporting deputy stopped near 4020 Trolley Line Road and called for assistance to restrain the individual from causing any more harm to himself. The suspect became unresponsive while deputies were placing his legs in a restraint.

Due to their proximity to the nearest hospital, the suspect was taken directly to Aiken Regional Hospital where emergency medical staff met them at the ambulance service entrance and began treatment, Capt. Abdullah said.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and the Aiken County Coroners Office are conducting the investigation.

On March 20 at about 7 p.m., Sheriff Hunt contacted SLED to initiate an investigation into the in-custody death, Capt. Abdullah shared.