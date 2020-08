BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — We’re working to learn morning information on a multi-county car chase.

The incident happened Saturday, August 8 at about 1 a.m.

Officials say the chase was started in Aiken County.

The suspect crashed in the Allendale Ave. and Dunbarton Rd. area of Barnwell. Officials say the suspect had minor injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol, Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Williston Police Departments all responded.

No word on what charges the suspect may face.