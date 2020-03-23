Suspect charged with murder in missing man case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is facing murder charges as investigators continue to search the Richmond County Landfill for a missing man.

Ronald Anthony Harris Jr. is charged with Murder and Burglary in the First Degree in connection with the case.

John Scott Devore was last seen on the 500 block of 3rd street on Thursday, March 12th at 10:00 P.M.

Devore was last seen wearing a white dress and blond wig. He was driving a black 2004-2005 Honda Element with a paper tag taped to the back window.

