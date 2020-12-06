Suspect arrested in west Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – After Richmond County investigators worked additional leads in a homicide that took place Friday, they made an arrest. The sheriff’s office reports 39-year-old Robert Dubose, of Augusta, was located and arrested on the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road, without incident.

The arrest is in response to the homicide on North Leg and Wrightsboro Roads. The Richmond County Corner said 26-Year-old Roman Bryant, of Augusta, was shot at least one time inside the car he was driving there and died.

Dubose will be charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

We will continue to follow this story.