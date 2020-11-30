Suspect arrested in the murder of Henrietta Creech

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect wanted in the murder of Henrietta Creech Saturday.

25-year-old Dustin Robert Williamson was arrested and charged with murder with malice and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Williamson murdered Creech on November 28, 2020 around 2:26 p.m. at a residence on Highway 278 in Barnwell County.

A bond hearing was held for Williamson, bond was denied and he remains in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

