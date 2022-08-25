AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A man who reportedly assaulted and robbed an 80-year-old woman in the parking lot of Augusta Mall back in June has been apprehended.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Brian Arnez Boggan was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Wednesday and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, exploitation of elderly or disabled person, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A second suspect, 48-year-old Verneka Patrice Ware, was also arrested for her involvement in the crime and is facing the same charges.

Investigators responded to the mall just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 to the upper level parking lot near Macy’s in reference to a robbery. The victim, Joyce Rohlsen, said she was robbed by a man later identified as Boggan. Boggan reportedly pointed a gun at her and said he would shoot her.

Rohlsen told investigators that the suspect stole her red bag with her cell phone and wallet inside of it, she said she fought back but the suspect struck her in the head with the gun. Investigators noticed a laceration on the top left side of her head above her left eye consistent with being struck.

Investigators had initially observed the thin Black male suspect wearing a black shirt and tan pants running across the mall parking lot towards a vehicle carrying something red in color. They said the call for the robbery did not come in until around three or four minutes later.

Security footage showed the suspect get into a tan or silver sedan that was missing two front hub caps and did not have a state-issued license plate and it fled toward Wrightsboro Road.

Gold Cross EMS responded and transported Rohlsen to Doctors Hospital for treatment.