AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A Fairfax man is behind bars for allegedly shooting and killing another man in 2020.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety says Richard Lee Garvin, Jr. shot 34-year-old TyQuan Graham in November 2020 at the Palmetto Crossing Apartments on Sandlapper Drive, in Aiken.

Authorities say the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in what being called a “retaliatory shooting”.

Garvin has been charged with Murder and Criminal Conspiracy.

Aiken Department of Public Safety has been assisted by the ATF RAGE Task Force, FBI, Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, Barnwell Police Department, Allendale County Sheriff’s Office, and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

This is still an ongoing investigation and more arrests are expected.