Survivor’s Story: Sharon Henderson

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Sharon Henderson is co-chair of the 2020 Miracle Mile Drive.

Says her story is a warning to other women, who she believes often neglect their own health, while they take care of their families.

“I’ve always told my girls to go to the doctor- any little thing- but I didn’t go for myself.”

Sharon Henderson knew something was wrong back in June of 2011.

“I had had symptoms for a while and I ignored them and finally I got to a point where I felt like I had to go.”

She had been experiencing symptoms for 9 months or so.

“Underarm pain and then I noticed that I had dimpling in my left breast, but I ignored those sumptoms for a while before I decided, before I got the courage to contact the Breast Health Center.”

It was a big step for this wife and mother of two.

“Of course, I was fearful, nervous, but at that point it’s better to know what you’re dealing with. I had my family, my friends, my husband was there- very supportive- and I had the courage from that point because you cant have faith and fear operating at the same time.”

She was very private about her diagnosis initially, but then realized by sharing her story, she’d be helping other women.

“And I found that to be very helpful and it also helped others who were going through that. Be sure to get your mammograms because what we want is to make more survivors!”