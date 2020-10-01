Survivor’s Story- Keisa Ellis

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– As WJBF NewsChannel 6 kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness month, meet a local survivor who says she went from making a “miracle mile” donation here and there before her diagnosis… to being an all-out advocate after cancer.

“I found the lump on a Saturday- a sharp pain during breakfast.”

Kesia Ellis was 44 when she found a lump in her breast in 2011.

“I immediately grabbed my chest as you would with any pain, you grab the area where you feel the pain. All weekend I woried, so that Monday morning I went in to see my primary care physician, who referred me to University Hospital.”

She was initially diagnosed with stage one cancer, but it spread quickly. Within two months she was nearly stage four, her survival rate dropping from 92% to 19%.

“Although they wanted me to do my surgery within the week, I askled if I could do my surgery on my birthday, which was August 10th, so I held off for my 45th birthday and said, ‘God, if I give up this birthday, just let me live to see many more.’ So, that’s what I did.”

A mother of two, she knew she had to fight to be here for her kids. Now, she helps others by supporting the Miracle Mile Walk.

“Once you receive the diagnosis it changes your whole outlook. I wanted to be very much involved, raise money and raise awareness. So by us doing the Miracle Mile Walk, that helps people that need to get that early diagnosis in time, so that they have a better chance of survival.”

WJBF is proud to partner with University Health Care Foundation for the 20th annual Miracle Mile Walk… or, “Drive” as it is in the pandemic… on Saturday, Oct. 17th at University Summerville.

Go to themiraclemilewalk.org for more information. You can also visit their Facebook page here.