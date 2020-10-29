Survivor’s Story: Karen Hazell

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– As Breast Cancer Awareness month draws to a close, we’re spotlighting a local survivor who says don’t let not having insurance keep you from getting the screenings you need.

The University Health Care Foundation is committed to breast health care for all.

Karen Hazell moved from New York to Augusta 15 years ago. When she left her job in Brooklyn, she lost her insurance.

“I mean, there were times when I didn’t see a dentist for years, and like mammograms and regular check-ups, so you feel really lost, you feel devastated and less of a person. You just really need extra help.”

She found that extra help when she learned about University’s Mobile Mammography Unit.

“I didn’t know what to expect, of course, felt a little uneasy just having the procedure done. And then going to a facility that, you know, looks like a tour bus, but once I stepped inside it was wonderful, it was very clean, the atmosphere was friendly, professional, it looked like a regular doctor’s office and the people were fantastic.”

Last year, Karen was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I have a great support system and I think that helps a lot, great family, great church family, and I just really went in with a positive outlook that this was gonna be fine.”

She came through the surgery and treatment and now encourages others to get regular checkups.

“The earlier the better, and then realize the services that are there for you like the mobile mammography unit.”

For more information about getting a mammogram, contact the University Breast Health Center. It is the first and longest-running accredited breast center in the region, recognized by the national accreditation program for breast centers.