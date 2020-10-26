Survivor Stories: Christie Plyler

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– As we continue to observe Breast Cancer Awareness month, we’re sharing the story of a 39-year-old woman who urges all women to get into the habit of monthly breast self-exams.

Christie Plyer didn’t do them… before cancer.

She felt a lump on her right side, near her armpit, in May of 2019.

“No one ever wants to hear, ‘You have cancer.’ I was sent for a mammogram and ultrasound- and then directly to Dr. Cooper’s office. I ended up having MRI of the breast, genetic testing, and it was just a whirlwind, it was a crazy week.”

Christie had right and left invasive ductal carcinoma, the most common type of breast cancer.

“I was sitting in his office and he’s like, ‘Christie, why are you crying? You’re gonna be ok.’ And I said, ‘Dr. Cooper, you just told me I have cancer you’re pretty sure, like you would put money on it, I just feel like maybe I have only 6 months to live and I’m gonna be dead by the end of the year’ … so I was scared.”

Over time, IDC can spread to the lymph nodes and possibly to other areas of the body.

Christie opted for a double-mastectomy.

“I actually prayed specifically to make the decision easy for me.”

After surgery she had 18 weeks of chemo and a complete year of targeted infusions.

“I’m now on endocrine therapy for 10 years and I started an oral chemo just to offer more protection.”

Christie says there have been a lot of crazy emotions over the last 18 months, but she’s had great support through her medical team and the Breast Health Center.

“I got to the point of OK, accepting I had cancer and coming up with the plan with my doctors to treat it, and just do what they tell me to do.”