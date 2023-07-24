AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s a scourge every summer: overgrown grass on city property.

“They’re not doing a good job. Grass is growing places everywhere,” said Pamela Ryan.

And when the grass is not getting cut, city leaders hear about it.

“My office has received a number of calls, texts, and e-mails regarding grass that needs to be cut in our city,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

The city cuts grass, and as many as five different departments are involved, but the department that cuts say the Greene Street Median may not be the same department that cuts other city right of ways or property.

“The problem that I’m seeing is nobody knows what the heck they’re doing or who to turn to or who’s responsible for this or that,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

But in the right sizing plan, commissioners will take up next month calls for the creation of a centralized right of way maintenance department to put all city grass cutting under one roof.

“I’m excited we have an opportunity to at least address it. This rightsizing plan that’s been put before us by our interim administrator and consolidating the grass cutting effort, which I think is a great idea,” said Mayor Johnson.

“It would be nice to go to one department or to one person who is in charge of it,” said Commissioner Guilfoyle.

A centralized grass cutting department would be a change because for many taxpayers what is being done now is not working.

“Look at the trees. The grass is growing up into the trees one department,” said Ryan.

The grass will grow as Augusta debates a new way to mow.