Support for R&B Hall hurt by funding request

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners will try again next week to find some common ground with the Rhythm and Blues Hall of fame.

Organizers have requested 150 thousand dollars from the city to hold a four day music fest and induction ceremony next August at the James Brown Arena.

City leaders have approved resolution of support for the hall coming to Augusta, but that’s changing for some members after the request for money.

“When he first approached us said it wouldn’t cost taxpayers any money then all of a sudden in an e-mail not in a proposal but in an email he asks us for 150 thousand dollars I actually responded to the gentleman and said that’s not the way to conduct city business,” says Commissioner Brandon Garrett.



Commissioner Marion Williams is a big supporter of the proposal but says he would first need sit down with organizers before approving the money, adding 150 thousand dollars may not be enough.