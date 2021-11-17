Supply chain issue causes highest prices, shortages in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Wayne Lanier is the man behind Lanier’s Fresh Meat Market on Walton Way. He’s been in the meat business for forty years. In all those years, he says he’s never seen meat supply issues like he has during the pandemic.

“A lot of things have surprised us in the last two years,” Lanier said. “During the pandemic when it first started, we were the only place in Augusta that didn’t run out of meat.”

And he does still have meat at the market, just not as much as he’s used to

“The last two years have been brand new to everybody, especially the meat business. There are things that we cant get, there are things they’re not making anymore since the pandemic began,” Lanier said.

One of the things they’re having trouble getting is a big deal on Thanksgiving.

“My main concern right now is the turkeys. They haven’t been available,” Lanier said.

Lanier says prices meat prices are nearly triple what they were before COVID. And there aren’t as many turkeys up for grabs.

“The truck that came in today, it shorted me a lot of the stuff I had ordered. 40 cases of turkey wings and they sent six cases so there’s a lot of shortages and the prices are terrible,” Lanier said.

Lanier says he expects this to be the norm for maybe one more year.