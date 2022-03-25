AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Brianna Chitty is a very smart and brave 14-year-old girl.

Before Christmas of 2021, Brianna was told she had stage 4 Ewing sarcoma, a cancer that surrounds and inhabits the bones.

“We’ve been coming back and forth, pretty much weekly, for doctors appointments, getting her blood levels checked and everything, and to do chemo. She has to be admitted for her chemo versus outpatient, but she’s doing really well. She’s responding to treatment. She always stays positive and always looking on the bright side of things and more worried about how other people are feeling versus how she’s feeling,” said Christine Evans, Brianna’s mother.

Recently, Brianna was treated to a surprise while at the Ronald McDonald House.

A group of caped crusaders called “The Heart of a Superhero” visited Brianna.

They’ve been trying to set up the surprise since September, but due to COVID restrictions, it hadn’t been possible until now.

“I was a kid in the hospital, so I kind of understand what it means to be visited by superheroes. I had one visit me way back in 1977, but we all have our different reasons; but mostly just to bring a smile, some hope, let them know that there are people out there who really care about them,” said Superman, Bryan Williams.

“She didn’t know what to say at first, but once they started talking to her and taking pictures with her, they brought a few gifts just to make her feel more comfortable, she really opened up. Since then, she has had energy like she hasn’t had in months,” said Evans.

“She had this awesome shirt that said ‘cancer picked the wrong girl’ and she was just in high spirits, even though she’s had this horrible thing happen to her, she was in such high spirits” said Supergirl, Amanda Stiles.

“I am eternally grateful for the love and support that they showed to her and for that extra boost of life they put back in to her,” said Evans.

Even though the road ahead may be difficult for Brianna, she’ll always have her super friends there to fight alongside her.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Brianna and her family through these tough times.

“It would be a big help. I understand that many things are going on in the world and there are many children that have it worse that are struggling. So, if they can find it in their hearts to help her, it would be something that’s very appreciated,” said Evans.