AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Avengers assemble!

Superheroes, armed with cleaning supplies, soared high above the streets at Children’s Hospital of Georgia to see patients in their rooms… and take the opportunity to clean the Windows.

Four windows washers from S&K Building Services put on a show for the pediatric patients and their families at CHOG – dressed as Captain America, Spider-Man, The Flash, and Iron Man.

The superheroes balancing outside patients windows put their acrobatic skills on full display with a “show” to remember.

It’s not only the children at CHOG that get this kind of show. Hospital officials tell NewsChannel 6 these high-flying heroes put on similar shows at hospitals all across the country.