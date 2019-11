AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s a Super Saturday at Augusta Tech.

During the event, students can complete the application, take placement tests, and get accepted all in one visit!

It’s taking place on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Augusta Technical College’s Augusta Campus Admissions Office.

Admissions/Dual Enrollment Representative Quentin White shared what you need to know with Good Morning Augusta Weekend anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk.