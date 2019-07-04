Summertime means fewer blood donations from donors

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — With more people being outside and active during the summer months, it also means there are more people potentially injuring themselves.

“So there is an increased need so that people can have those blood supplies available in case there are surgeries or things like that,” Amy Patton told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Patton is with NHC North Augusta. NHC teamed up recently with the Red Cross to host a blood drive. She says that the organization runs short of all blood types but they are targeting one in particular.

“In the world of blood donations, we love everybody but we love some people a little bit more. O positives and o negatives are the universal donors. So we really really really need people with o type blood to come out and donate,” Patton said.

The entire process takes about 30-45 minutes from start to finish.

Summer is a historically slow time for blood donations due to travel and school breaks. Organizations like the Red Cross simply don’t have access to donors who regularly give during the year. However, the need for blood donors remains constant.

“Donation needs and who they are willing to accept change frequently. So anybody who maybe thought they can’t donate in the past, should always come out and go through the questionnaire on whether they should donate. Everybody should have a chance to come out and donate,” Patton added.

Up to three lives can be saved with one blood donation.

You can visit the American Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org/local/south-carolina.html. There you can find when a blood drive will be taking place in your neighborhood. You can also learn about volunteering opportunities there, as well.