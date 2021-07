SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Looking for fun in Saluda County this Saturday, the Summer Bash is just for you.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Saluda Park.

Organizers say there will be water slides, bouncy house, games, and more.

All you need is a towel, chair, and a friend!

They are expecting more than 50 vendors are expected to be on hand.