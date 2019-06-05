Summer Arts Camps with The McCormick Arts Council (MACK)

McCORMICK, SC – (The McCormick Messenger)

The McCormick Arts Council (MACK), 115 S. Main St., returns with creative camps full of fun and engaging curriculum for our MACK KIDS and our MACK TEENS! The registration fee is $25 per camp. Students ages 5 – 12 may register for our traditional Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – noon program. Students ages 12 – 18 may register for our MACK TEEN program.

MACK KIDS:

June 10 – 14: Get Creative!

June 17 – 21: Sci-Fi Fanatics

June 24 – 28: Wild, Wild West

July 8 – 12: Cars, Mars & Stars

July 15 – 19: Off to the Beach

July 22 – 26: Living Your Best Life!

MACK TEENS:

We now offer teen camps for students ages 12 – 18 in the afternoons from 1:00 – 3:00 ** beginning June 10 and finishing July 25. The registration fee is $25 per selected camp/week. Alternate arrangements may be made for students that are available for non-traditional schedules through Ms. Heather directly – mccormickarts@gmail.com / (864) 602-0331. (Students that register for a single week – the fee is $25)

Mondays: Ceramics Camp

Tuesdays: Pastel & Create Camp

Wednesdays: Painting Camp

Thursdays: Fiber Arts Camp

Fridays: Film Camp ** At the Library

Please also see our great Summer Youth Program Partners – Clemson Extension 4H and The McCormick County Library to round out a wonderful summer of literacy, science, art and positive relationships for all ages.

The Summer Arts Camp program is subsidized through the generous contribution of our community. This allows us to provide affordable and accessible camps to our families. If you wish to help support this program or contribute to our scholarship program, please contact the MACK office. The youth program fund allows us to offer essential scholarships, reduce the program costs and offers scholarships to serve our deserving students.

Call (864) 852-3216 for more information or email: mccormickarts@gmail.com.

