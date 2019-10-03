‘Suicide Squad 2’ coded as “El Dorado” set to film in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. – For two days, the former Augusta jail will have its Hollywood spotlight. but it’s not the first time parts of Augusta will be featured in big films.

“Anytime there’s a movie that is coming to town there does seem to generate a buzz,” says Jennifer Bowen, Augusta Convention’s Film Liaison.

The Augusta Richmond County Law Enforcement Center closed back in 2014. Commissioners debated on using it to house the juvenile court system, but that decision was voted down. in fact city leader voted to tear it down.

For now though, the LEC will live on through the silver screen.

“A film commission for the city of Augusta has worked for a number of months for production called El Dorado, and that is all I’m able to say,” says Jennifer Bowen.

Due to confidentially agreements, the film is being coded as ‘El Dorado’, but according to production weekly, the film has been confirmed the working title for: Suicide Squad 2.

In September, Tammy Smith Casting out of Atlanta placed a casting call in Augusta for men and women to play prison guards and prisoners based on different listed qualifications. The costuming and rehearsals for that is currently underway.

Filming will take place October 15th through the 16th in Augusta before moving on to Panama in Central America. Organizers believe it will impact Augusta residents, who are interested in acting.

“As Atlanta gets more saturated with more productions more studios is getting more congested and so the film industry is looking for ways to spill out of Atlanta,” says Bowen.

Organizers tell us the Georgia film incentive has caused a big draw.

“Where else can they go in the state of Georgia, where can they do business easily, where are the locations that meet their needs, and how can they do their business very cost effectively, and so Augusta is beginning to reap some of those rewards,” says Bowen.

Warner Bros. Entertainment has started filming in September and the film is expected to wrap up in January 2020. The movie release date will be in 2021.