AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- School supplies will fill the seats of buses in areas like Burke, Richmond, and Columbia Counties.

This year the United Way of the CSRA and other organizations will host different drop-off locations for donations.

“Started asking questions, started finding out that, that’s a big need is, is school supplies for the middle and high school kids,” Evans State Farm Agent Jonathan English said.

Saturday, Evans State Farm will be hosting its second drop-off at the Walmart Supercenter located at 4469 Washington Road in Evans, GA.

“So, I’m just glad– you know– thankful kind of the place I can be this cheerleader for the community and you know to help be that collection point for folks that do want to help and give back,” English said.

On Sunday, SRP Park will host another drop-off partnering with SRP Federal Credit Union and WOW! Guests who bring school supplies will receive a voucher for a free hot dog. Gates open at 4 p.m.

“Our goal is to maximize student learning this year and every year and we’re proud to step in once again to help families in need,” CEO United Way CSRA Brittany Burnett said.

Among the items needed are middle to high school-sized backpacks, scientific calculators, pencil cases, college ruled composition notebooks and more.

If you’re unable to attend and would still like to donate, you can drop supplies off here at WJBF during regular business hours until July 21st.