Study: Aiken poverty rate higher than national average

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — As the country works to rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic, new research finds South Carolina’s poverty rate ranks in the highest category in the U.S. A report by The Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina and the Rural & Minority Health Research Center reveals 16 percent of the state’s population experienced poverty in 2018. The national average in the same year was 14.1 percent.

Research finds Aiken County’s poverty rate matched the state’s at 16 percent. Several nonprofit organizations in the area are working to address this, providing food, clothing and other resources to those who are struggling financially.

Christ Central Mission has been working to curb poverty in Aiken and Graniteville since 1994. Priscilla Hazel says the group has had a “positive impact” in her life. Volunteers have helped her address her mental health and get access to medical treatment.

“I thank God these people opened a door for me that no one can close,” she said.

Dozens of people fill the parking lot of Christ Central Aiken each Tuesday and Thursday to receive food for their families. They do not turn anyone away.

“We haven’t closed since the pandemic started, and we don’t plan to anytime soon,” Gussie Toney, a volunteer at Christ Central Aiken, said. “We’re here for the people.”

Christ Central Mission’s work is not only making a difference in the community. It is making a lasting impact in the hearts of its many volunteers.

“I named the front door the ‘Door of Hope,'” Toney explained. “If you come in there, you won’t go out the same way. “