AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta is ranking incredibly low in some recent studies measuring physical and mental health in cities across the country.

The studies were put together by WalletHub in combination with experts and researchers. Augusta ranks number 9 out of the top ten fattest cities in America. What’s worse, Augusta ranks number 8 out of the top ten unhealthiest cities in America and ranks number 7 out of the top ten unhappiest cities in America.

WalletHub determined the fattest cities in America by comparing 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas and their populations’ average weight, medical conditions, access to healthy food and fitness, and their physical activity (or lack thereof).

The study showed Augusta was third out of five for the highest number of obese adults, and tied for fourth with Little Rock, Ark. for the highest number of adults with high blood pressure.

McAllen-Mission, Texas, Memphis, Tenn., Knoxville, Tenn., Mobile, Ala., Jackson, Miss., Birmingham, Ala., Little Rock, Ark., and Shreveport, La. all ranked worse than Augusta did.

When it came to determining what cities were healthiest and unhealthiest, WalletHub compared more than 180 of the most populated U.S. cities across 43 key indicators, such as the cost of a medical visit, fruit and vegetable consumption, and COVID-19 cases.

Augusta ranked high in this study because it had one of the highest premature death rates.

And then when it came to mental health, WalletHub examined more than 180 cities based on 30 key indicators of happiness, ranging from the depression rate to the income-growth rate to the average leisure time spent per day.

While Augusta did not stand out in the findings of this study, the study determined Augusta had some of the worst scores for emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment.

Despite the findings, many who call Augusta home and have been born and raised here continue to call Augusta home and continue to lead their best lives.

Augusta is not perfect, no place is, but it is home for better or in the case of these studies, worse.