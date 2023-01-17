JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Students and staff at Jefferson County Middle School and across the district wore pink on Tuesday to show support for 13-year-old A’Rhianna.

A’Rhianna was shot by her brother, 17-year-old Anthony Maurice Mincey on Thursday, Jan. 12 at their grandparents’ home on Academy Drive in Louisville. Mincey faces a slew of charges including cruelty to a child and reckless conduct.

Investigators believe at this time that the incident was an accident while posing for a TikTok video. There are no updates on A’Rhianna’s condition at this time.

The Jefferson County School District tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that they are continuing to host community outreach events “to seek solutions to improve our community by helping our youth.”