AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) Today some local high school students joined in the fight to end breast cancer.
The Breast Cancer Walk kicked off with a balloon release at 10:30 a.m. this morning on Laney-Walker Boulevard and wrapped up at noon.
“I wanted to make sure our students are aware – and also for them to share the information that they learned in class with their parents: how important breast cancer is with our survivors,” said Carol Clarke, a Health and Physical Education teacher.
Students from Laney Walker and A.R. Johnson High Schools took part in the event.
Students walk to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) Today some local high school students joined in the fight to end breast cancer.