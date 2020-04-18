Students thrive through ‘Distance Learning’ at EDS

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – “It’s a little bit scary from my point of view,” said Episcopal Day School third grader Makenzie Peterson when asked about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Makenzie is one of thousands of students in the CSRA who is dealing with the uncertainty of the rapidly spreading disease, but fortunately for her Episcopal Day School has been preparing for the idea of ‘distance learning’ for nearly a decade.

“I get the feeling that EDS has been preparing for this for a while and it showed in the transition,” said Makenzie’s father, Travis Peterson.

Following the scare of the H1-N1 pandemic, the head of school, Ned Murray began implementing precautionary plans in case his teachers would have to teach students from outside of the walls of their classrooms.

“We even have practiced the last few years, we’ve built in ‘Cyber Days’ into our calendar for distance learning , said Murray.”

Through Zoom and other interactive software the staff at EDS has made a conscious effort to create seamless communication and a daily routine for teachers, students and parents.

“The first things we rolled out were a daily schedule that starts with a community wide morning meeting,” said Murray.

Distance learning for the past three weeks have presented its challenges, but overall it has been highly effective and approved by parents like Travis Peterson.

” Her education is top of the line,” added Travis.