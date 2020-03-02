Students test their hands-on skills at 2020 CTAE Exposition

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Technical College and the Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School held events in honor of CTAE – or Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education – Month in Georgia.

“It’s important to do this because of accountability. Number one, we get to see what our students are learning, what are students gaining from what we’re allowing them to learn and do in the classroom. CTAE is all about putting your hands on the work. We don’t do a lot of book work, most of what we do is with our hands and with our minds so it takes it out of the realm of theory and puts it in the realm of application,” said CTAE Coordinator Al Young.

The 2020 CTAE Exposition began with a short presentation in the auditorium at Augusta Tech from Nikia Phoenix, a world-class model, blogger and journalist.

“I believe the students are at a really great turning point in their lives where they’re able to decide who they are for themselves and I’m here to give them all the guidance that can possibly need to make sure that they’re living in their purpose,” said Phoenix.

After the presentation, students took part in timed competitions in the culinary arts, cosmetology and cyber technology.



















