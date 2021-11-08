Students show appreciation to respiratory therapists at Augusta University

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Respiratory therapy students at Augusta University are showing their appreciation for practicing respiratory therapists.

They delivered gift baskets to the staff at the respiratory therapy department Monday.

Respiratory therapists have been on the frontlines of the pandemic for over a year, fighting to treat patients diagnosed with Coronavirus.

“I think it’s really commendable that we see our local folks and our team members recognize how hard it’s been this year and how great a job they’ve done.”

The gift baskets were also delivered to University Hospital and Doctors Hospital.