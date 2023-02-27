RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A crash involving a school bus and a minivan occurred Monday evening on Pleasant Home Road.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators responded at 6:15 p.m. to the 300 block of Pleasant Home Road in reference to an accident with injuries. The school bus had five children and one adult passenger on board. No injuries are reported at this time.

The investigation determined that the driver of the school bus failed to yield at a stop sign and is at fault for the crash.

The northbound lane of Pleasant Home Road was closed for some time but has since reopened.