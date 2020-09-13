Students receive laptops from local organizations for virtual learning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – In the past week, two Richmond County students have received help with virtual learning.

Richmond County Schools stared classes this week. And just as assignments began to roll in virtually, Robert Haynes received a donation laptop to assist him with learning online. The Jenkins White Elementary School first grade student received the special delivery from school board members Venus Cain and Charlie Hannah. The donation comes from James Williams and Larry Elrod with Concerned Fathers and Stolkin Temple 22.

Last week, Glenn Hills Elementary School third grade student Navaeh Tucker received a laptop donation too from the same organizations. It was donated by school board members Patsy Scott and Venus Cain.

Cain said she hopes the donations encourage other organizations to help fill the technology void. At last check, the district is still in need of 50 laptops. NewsChannel 6 reported last month that it needed 1800 laptops for students.