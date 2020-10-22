Student need in Richmond County increased since the start of the pandemic

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- There has always been families who need help with school supplies in the CSRA, but the pandemic has amplified that need.

The Richmond County Success Center is a resource for parents and students in Richmond County that provides school supplies, food, counseling and even clothing to students in need.

“The Success Center is a little over a year old and its mission is to really try to remove barriers that can impeded students learning,” said Aronica Gloster, Coordinator of Health Services for Richmond County Schools.

The Success Center relies on donations from Community partners such as Golden Harvest Food Bank and the United Way. Saturday there was a supply drive to benefit the center. More than 15,000 masks were donated for the schools. Organizers of that event said that with more children going back to school, the need for that PPE is greater.

“I’m feeling confident that the children may be going back to school in larger numbers next year. Well, this Spring. And I think just with this donation the school system can keep everyone more safe as we try to work ourselves through this COVID environment,” said James O’Neal, organizer of the drive.

Gloster said those donations are just in time. The schools are seeing an increase in requests for aide due to the pandemic.

“But as well, we’ve been receiving calls for things like masks, face masks, that PPE, as well as computers. Because so many of our students have had to shift to online learning. We also have seen an increase in the number of requests due to homelessness,” explained Gloster.

Kim: Gloster says the numbers of homeless students in Richmond County is sobreing.

“I know that even, we were at several hundred and the beginning of the school year. So, I can only imagine that by this point it has increased significantly.”

According to Gloster the success Center is in need of help from the community.

“There are opportunities always to donate. We do still have volunteer training available,” she said.

The Success Center is located at 3529 Hiers Boulevard in Hephzibah in the old alternative school building. They can be reached at (706) 826-1310.

For more information on the services provided by the Success Center CLICK HERE.