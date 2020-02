UPDATE: The Burke County Coroner’s Office has been requested to respond to the scene.

Names cannot be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Burke County EMA/Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire on Burton St. in Waynesboro.

Burton and Blakeney Streets are blocked off in both directions. There is no word yet if anyone is injured.

Please avoid the area at this time.