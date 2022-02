AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -- For the last two years, researchers around the world have tried to learn why some people get severely sick from COVID-19 while others have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

"Each and every individual responds differently to the virus," Dr. Ravindra Kolhe, the Director of the Georgia Esoteric and Molecular Laboratory at the Medical College of Georgia, explained. “At this point, we know that even if it’s the exact same virus and exact same variant, people do respond differently each and every time."