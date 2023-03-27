AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Doctors Hospital held an active shooter drill Monday in conjunction with the Strong Augusta initiative – a community-wide effort to coordinate in case an Active Shooter/Hostile Event Response, or ASHER, is needed.

The training session brought together Doctors Hospital and community partners such as the Richmond County Sherriff’s Office, the Augusta Office of the FBI, Gold Cross EMS, and the Department of Homeland Security in order to be best prepared for any emergency.

They discussed different scenarios in which an active shooter event might present itself and what do in those different circumstances.

This is the third Strong Augusta event this month.

Strong Augusta was launched February 7 of this year, with more than 250 community partners present with the first community training event held Sunday, March 19, at the Congregation Children of Israel Synagogue focused on situational awareness, or how to always take stock of your surroundings should a threat evolve and what to pay attention to so you can react as quickly as possible should anything happen. The second part of the training focused on how to stay alive in an active shooter event.

A drone awareness event with cooperation between the FAA and Department of Homeland Security also ran under the Strong Augusta banner the following Monday, March 20, in a meeting space at Doctors Hospital. Private drone operators were debriefed about how to deal with certain situations, how to apply for waivers, and how to take care of drones in different situations and environments.