Strom Thurmond HS honors senior student-athletes with parade

While public schools in South Carolina try to figure out how and when to welcome athletes back to campus for next season, one school honored senior student-athletes for whom the pandemic cut short their last season.

In Edgefield County, Strom Thurmond high school honored its senior-athletes – many of whom lost their senior seasons when high school sports were shut down by the pandemic. Wednesday night a parade to honor 48 student-athletes across nine sports took place through the school’s parking lot.

“We’re just trying to do something special for them, especially with such an unfortunate event for a lot of them to lose their spring sports season,” said Strom Thurmond High School athletic director and baseball coach Mack Hite. “We usually have a nice banquet for them at the end of the year and this year with that not happening, we wanted to find something to do,” added Hite. “So we put our heads together and come up this idea for the senior parade do something to shout them out before they graduate this week,” said Hite.

The senior student-athletes will graduate this weekend with their other classmates in a ceremony at the school’s football stadium.