Strip clubs lose legal battle against City of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta strip clubs will now have to make a choice: stay open and don’t serve alcohol or stop the adult entertainment to carry an alcohol license.

The ruling by Federal Judge Randy Hall lifts an injunction ordered 2 years ago as the City of Augusta battled it out with the Discoteque and family of the late Whitey Lester.

The clubs took the city to court saying its ordinance restricts the clubs Freedom of Speech and is too vague.

In the summary judgement Judge Hall says the city’s ordinance is not unconstitutional if it is focusing on the health and safety of the surrounding area “due to the secondary impacts of strip clubs in the area such as increased crime, and lower property values.”

There is no word on if the clubs will apply for new licensing or shut down completely.