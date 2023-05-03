AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Theresa Farmer has been a resident of Sand Ridge for 28 years, so she is familiar with the nearby Jamestown Community Center.

“I go over there to vote. I’ve taken my grandbaby over there to play in the park when she’s here,” said Farmer.

To get to the Center, Farmer travels Sammie Sias Lane.

Sias ran Jamestown and was the leading force behind its renovations.

And in 2009, Augusta commissioners approved naming the entryway as Sammie Sias Lane.

“There’s been a number of groups and organizations that have reached out to me who feel it’s past time for the name to be changed,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

Last year Sias was convicted in Federal Court of destroying evidence and lying to Federal Agents and now commissioners are voting to remove his name from the sign.

“I’ve never supported naming anything after anybody just for this reason. You never know what’s going to happen in the future,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Brandon Garrett.

Commissioner Bobby Williams was the only vote against.

“Six commissioners made it happen years ago and I just don’t think it should be my aim to change that,” said Williams.

“It should stay the same. He did the work, he made a mistake, but he did the work. So leave it be,” said Farmer

But what is leaving is Sammie Sias Lane…to be replaced by Jamestown Lane.