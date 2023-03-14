AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Officials with the city of Augusta want to inform the public about street lights being turned off temporarily along Riverwatch Parkway.

According to the release that was sent out, the street lighting along Riverwatch Parkway between Alexander Drive and 15th Street will be turned off Tuesday night.

Officials say that the repairs should be complete by Wednesday afternoon and the lighting should be fully working by Wednesday night.

Officials add that the repair work will be ongoing for the upcoming Masters Tournament.