Street lights left on median calls for trouble

AUGUSTA ,Ga. (WJBF)- There are 25,000 street lights in Augusta. Five thousand of them are owned by the city and the other 20,000 are owned by Georgia Power or Jefferson Electric.

Those who live in the area say they’re becoming more than an eyesore.

“These poles lay on the ground that can cause a problem and they have caused a problem. Y’know I’ve actually helped during wrecks picked the poles up and put them on the median,” says Chuck Mock, who lives on Wrightsboro Road.

Mock tells NewsChannel 6 that drunk drivers hit the street light poles and that’s how they end up on the median. he says the lights never seem to make it back up.

They’ll leave them laying there and we’ve actually had a time to where a car got into the median again and hit that pole, the pole went into another lane and it nearly hit a patrol car,” says Mock.

NewsChannel 6 spoke to Traffic Engineering Director John Ussery who says the lights fall under the supervision of Georgia Power.

“Say the light pole falls in the street or it’s going to get hit by a car, say it’s hanging or leaning… give us a call we will go out there and take care of it as quickly as we can regardless of who is responsible for it,” says Jhon Ussery.

We also reached out to Georgia Power and they told NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Flete, the city is in charge of the lights because they are on the median.

“I don’t know who’s responsibility it is. I just know it’s a relativity new road, looks like the poles should be up,” says Mock.

Mock says with it being a new road, the city has more things to consider than thothere are other things the city should consider to help avoid any more median wrecks.

“There was actually a wreck to where they rounded up in my neighbors ditch and the girl died. I think they should look at the speed because they fly through here,” says Mock.