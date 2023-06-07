WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Severe weather swept through parts of the CSRA Tuesday night causing power outages and leaving behind minor storm damage.

There were reports of a couple of large downed trees in Waynesboro.

One tree fell in the City Park located on the 500 block of Shadrack Street.

And luckily, no one was injured when a tree fell on a an SUV driving on Spring Valley Drive between Wood Valley Drive and Huntington Place.

Authorities were back out on the scene Wednesday morning cleaning up the fallen debris.