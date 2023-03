AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Due to Monday’s stormy, wet weather, the 27th Annual Triple Crown Golf Classic has been postponed.

The event will now take place Monday, April 10th at Woodside Country Club in Aiken.

It will begin at 11:30 am.

Over 140 golf teams will participate in this charity event that benefits adults with disabilities (TDC) and vulnerable children (HH) in Aiken.