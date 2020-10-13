Storm water program under review

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Tens of millions of dollars have been collected under the storm water program now commissioner says they want to know where all that money has gone.

I want a list of all of the projects that have been done how much payroll we’ve got out of it I just want pretty much an audit on it,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Commissioners have ordered a review of the storm water program something that was called for in the original ordinance.

“Storm water fees have been highly scrutinized throughout the last five years I think the constituents deserve to know where these storm water fees are going,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Commissioners saying residents are not getting enough bang for their stormwater bucks.

“I don’t think we are maximizing the services that we are providing to the citizens of Richmond County,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

That’s because the city treats the storm water program like a business.

The program has to pay the city general fund for different charges like a franchise fee, the total amount of stormwater fees going to the General fund, one point eight million dollars.

“A fee it should be set aside specifically for storm water there should be absolutely none of it going into the general fund,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Commissioners may want to end transfer of storm water money to the general fund but is this the right time.

“I would say yes but when we look at general fund and the money going out of general fund like we’re having a hemorrhage you know we need to look at a lot of stuff,” said Commissioner Clarke.

Commissions are expected to look at the storm water program at their next meeting in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel six.

City leaders saying if they reduce the amount of money going from stormwater to the general fund, they would want to review whether fees could be lowered.