Storm water; other city fees not waived

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – A move to reduce fees for Augusta businesses and residents comes up short.

Commissioners were looking for ways to reduce the financial pain caused by coronavirus by proposing a waiving of taxes and fees including the storm water fee.

The fee in place since 2016 brings in about a million dollars a month for drainage projects.

Some city leaders are saying suspending the fee for an extended period of time would be a benefit to businesses who are struggling.

“The way we can help small businesses here locally immediately would be to waive their storm water fees for two or three months that is a big cost they have to incur. It’s far greater than what residents have to pay each month. I think that would be a great way to help out some of our small businesses,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

But because of the financial hit to the city budget the city administrator recommended commissioners waive no fees, including the storm water fee.