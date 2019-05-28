Storm fees could pay for two more inmate crews

More help could be on the way for Augusta’s overgrown right of ways. 

A commission committee giving the go-ahead to add two inmate crews to cut grass on city roadways.

The two  crews  need guards that have to be hired and transport vans that need to be bought  so the cost is  $175- thousand dollars. 

Stormwater fees would be used to cover the expense. 

 “I would love for them to start this year because talking to Doctor Hameed about a vehicle, so he has the money in the budget to be able to do it this  year I’m looking forward to doing it this year,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

City leaders want the crews to focus on state highways because the state of Georgia is only cutting those roadways twice a year. 
 

