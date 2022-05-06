AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Severe Storms are passing through the CSRA this afternoon.
The current power outage map has 3,500 Columbia County residents without power mostly in the Evans to Locks and Furys Ferry area because of powerlines down.
There was a small fire on Evans To Locks Road due to a power line which has caused major traffic snarls.
Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more updates on storm damage in the CSRA.
The Augusta GA E-911 Twitter account has the following areas listed as Hazard in High Traffic Areas:
- Sand Bar Ferry Rd. and Laney Walker Blvd Extension Augusta, Ga
- Cardinal Drive and Wrightsboro Rd
- Highland Ave and McDowell St
- Monte Sano Ave and Central Ave
- Jackson Rd and Wrightsboro Rd
- Twelfth St and Jones St
- Skinner Mill Rd and Dorchester Dr
- Bridle Path Dr
- Boy Scout Rd and Skinner Mill Rd
- Wrightsboro Rd and Valley Park Ct
- Warren Rd and Washington Rd
- Mike Padgett HWY and Apple Valley Dr
- Linderwood Drive and Hollowhill Way