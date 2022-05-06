AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Severe Storms are passing through the CSRA this afternoon.

The current power outage map has 3,500 Columbia County residents without power mostly in the Evans to Locks and Furys Ferry area because of powerlines down.

There was a small fire on Evans To Locks Road due to a power line which has caused major traffic snarls.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more updates on storm damage in the CSRA.

Evans to Locks Rd

Falcon Crest

Highland at McDowell

Walden Drive

The Augusta GA E-911 Twitter account has the following areas listed as Hazard in High Traffic Areas: