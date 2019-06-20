Storm damage in the CSRA 6/20/2019 CSRA News by: Ashlyn Williams Posted: Jun 20, 2019 / 06:25 PM UTC / Updated: Jun 20, 2019 / 07:00 PM UTC Storm damage in North Augusta Storm damage in North AugustaStorm damage in North AugustaStorm damage in North Augusta. Courtesy of Lynn GoodwinStorm Damage in North Augusta. Courtesy of Lynn GoodwinStorm damage on Old Edgefield RoadStorm damage in North AugustaStorm damage in North Augusta on Ashley Street and Heatley Street Storm damage in the CSRA 6/20/2019