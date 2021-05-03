Storm damage in Burke County following pop up storms across CSRA

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Emergency Management confirms that Burke County was hit with a downpour of hail, as well as scattered tree fall across the county. Most damage occurred along HWY 56 South, a few miles outside of Waynesboro.

Chappell Road, which splits from HWY 56 South, has several trees down blocking through traffic toward Midville.

Further down HWY 56 South between Story mill Road and Steiner Place Road, a tree is believed to have fallen across the top of an 18-wheeler, which has shut down traffic in that area near Di-Lane Wildlife Management Area.

Finally, a tree that fell across a powerline on Thompson Bridge Road briefly caused a small fire.

Right now, Georgia Power is reporting between 1 and 50 homes without power.