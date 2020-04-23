Storm damage causes traffic delays, power outages across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There are multiple trees down in our area as a result of Thursday afternoon’s scattered storms across the CSRA, causing problems both electrically and on the area’s roadways.

High winds, measuring more than 20 mph, have resulted in multiple power outages. Close to 2,000 homes, including the majority of Windsor Springs Estates, along old Louisville Road are also out.

Another 2,000 residences in Hephzibah are also out, in a large area radiating out from the three-points area where Story Mill, Hephzibah-McBean, and Mims roads meet.

Roughly 1,600 homes in the area around Glenn Hills Middle, in the vicinity of Barton Chapel and Old McDuffie Road, are also without power.

Closer to Downtown Augusta, there 130 homes without power along East Boundary, as well as a smattering of power outages in Olde Town affecting roughly 20 households.

More than 500 homes along Walton Way are also without power. A significant number of those homes lie between Arsenal Avenue on the outskirts of Augusta University’s Summerville Campus and Buena Vista Road, also from Henry to Helen Streets from North to South.

Crews from the city of Augusta moved a large tree completely blocking Walton Way near Milledge Road, which caused all traffic in that area to cease as crews worked to quickly clear the obstruction.

There was also a tree down near the 3400 block of Old Louisville Road and Satcher Boulevard.

Augusta-Richmond County Dispatch had too many trees down and road block when the wind event began around 3 p.m. to be able to give a full account of how many had fallen.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more information on travel delays in your area.